10 stores for bathing suits and swimwear in Toronto

Swimwear stores in Toronto let you get beach ready with a variety of bathing suits and summery accessories. Whether you're looking for a string bikini, trendy one piece or something to swim laps you can find everything you need at these stores.

Here are my picks for the top stores to find a bathing suit in Toronto.

If you're looking to work out in the water or just prefer a sportier suit, visit this store with multiple locations, including in Scarborough, that's serious about swimming.

As a department store, Nordstrom carries a range of bikinis, one pieces and suits for men from a variety of different brands. But it's the on-trend bathers, with ruffles, cut outs and bold prints that'll make you swoon.

If you're looking for cheap and cheerful swimwear, peek into this big box store near Yonge and Dundas. It features lots of options at a decent price point.

While Sporting Life's multiple Toronto locations carry lots of athletic styles, they also offer suits that are more suitable for lounging around in, rather than swimming lengths.

Bathing suits for men and women at this boutique on Ossington might be a little on the pricey side, but you can find bikinis, one pieces and swim trunks here in a rainbow of colours.

This men's clothing store on Church Street sells speedos and briefs a slew of colours, patterns and price points.

You can find Sport Chek at most malls in Toronto selling swimwear for men and women. There are lots of brands and styles on offer here.

If you want to grab yourself a Bather brand pair of swim trunks, you should probably head to this menswear boutique on Ossington. It's one of the few stores in the city to carry this line.

For Brazilian beachware, look no further than this store at Queen and Bathurst that specializes in bikinis. Sets cost about $100 and there are lots of mix and match options here.

If you're looking to the past, visit this store with locations near Bloor and Bathurst and the Junction for a vintage-inspired one piece or bikini.