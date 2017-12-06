This is what's replacing the Milestones at John and Richmond

We finally know who snapped up the prime location left behind by Milestones after closing its restaurant at Richmond and John.

Get ready to welcome Zebu Steak + Bar, billed as a "unique fusion of North & South American Steakhouses featuring authentic Brazilian cuisine."

According to the brand new restaurant's Instagram account, Zebu will launch in Spring 2018 and have a capacity of 325 guests.

The space is said to feature everything from private dining areas and a stunning patio to "the city's first true wine bar," all of which can be seen in detailed renderings from the company online.

Judging by what's already been shared, Zebu won't be your typical big box steakhouse.

Founder Michael Colangelo and executive chef Lilian Cardoso have been doing research and development in Brazil since at least April of 2016, building the entire menu and designing the venue from scratch.

Zebu, which is also coincidentally (or not?) the name of a hot weather cattle species native to the jungles of South Asia, hosted a series of tasting events over the summer.

No menu has been released at this point, but photos from the tastings show dishes such as pork ribs sous vide, tuna togarashi, coconut flan, bacon wrapped plantains and Bife e Ovos.

The restaurant's logo does resemble an actual zebu (which are also known as "humped cattle" due to a hump on their upper backs), but it remains to be seen if this place will actually serve exotic meats.

You can creep Zebu's Instagram account for more details. They've been documenting their progress every step of the way, which not only builds hype, but shows customers and aspiring business owners how much work it actually takes to build something unique.