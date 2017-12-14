Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Winterlicious 2018

Winterlicious announces 2018 restaurant list

Winterlicious has announced its 2018 restaurant list.

That's right, the City of Toronto has blessed its frozen citizens on this, the coldest day of the year so far, with a reminder that not everything about winter sucks.

The annual prix fixe food event will run from January 26 until February 8 this year (or next year, I guess), and feature more than 200 local restaurants.

A full list of participating restaurants is available on the city's website, where you can sort them by cuisine, neighbourhood, price, accessibility and diet.

Each restaurant will be offering a three-course lunch menu for between $23 and $33. Dinner will cost between $33 and $53, depending on where you dine.

Restaurants will start accepting Winterlicious reservations on Jan 11, but tickets for any of the specialty Culinary Event Series events go on sale Dec. 14. That's today.

Lead photo by

Derek Flack at LBS.

