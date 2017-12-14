Winterlicious announces 2018 restaurant list

Winterlicious has announced its 2018 restaurant list.

That's right, the City of Toronto has blessed its frozen citizens on this, the coldest day of the year so far, with a reminder that not everything about winter sucks.

The annual prix fixe food event will run from January 26 until February 8 this year (or next year, I guess), and feature more than 200 local restaurants.

It's the most wonderful time of the year - Winterlicious is back January 26 - February 6, 2018! This year, enjoy seven unique & delectable culinary events. For all Winterlicious and Culinary Event Series information, check out https://t.co/xPQnlHUytt #LiciousTO pic.twitter.com/xNtxYI2WYH — Winter/Summerlicious (@LiciousTO) December 14, 2017

A full list of participating restaurants is available on the city's website, where you can sort them by cuisine, neighbourhood, price, accessibility and diet.

Each restaurant will be offering a three-course lunch menu for between $23 and $33. Dinner will cost between $33 and $53, depending on where you dine.

Restaurants will start accepting Winterlicious reservations on Jan 11, but tickets for any of the specialty Culinary Event Series events go on sale Dec. 14. That's today.