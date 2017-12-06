Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway

The TTC is shutting down parts of Line 1 this weekend

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Commuting in Toronto won't get any easier this weekend as the TTC has decided to shut down parts of Line 1 all day Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence stations on December 9 and 10. All trains on Line 1 will turn back northbound at Lawrence Station and southbound at St. Clair. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.

The TTC is encouraging riders to use the University side of Line 1 when heading downtown during the closure period.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will result in a nightly closure of Queen’s Park Station on December 11 and 12 due to fare gate construction at the station.

Lead photo by

Robby Rey

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The TTC is shutting down parts of Line 1 this weekend

This is what's replacing the Milestones at John and Richmond

The top 30 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Tipping at takeout restaurants in Toronto is so confusing

The LCBO is launching takeout for booze

Fix the 6ix gives pizza to the homeless when Raptors win

Toronto just got a winter street food and craft market

Toronto is still waiting hours for the Cheesecake Factory