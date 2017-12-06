The TTC is shutting down parts of Line 1 this weekend

Commuting in Toronto won't get any easier this weekend as the TTC has decided to shut down parts of Line 1 all day Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence stations on December 9 and 10. All trains on Line 1 will turn back northbound at Lawrence Station and southbound at St. Clair. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.

The TTC is encouraging riders to use the University side of Line 1 when heading downtown during the closure period.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will result in a nightly closure of Queen’s Park Station on December 11 and 12 due to fare gate construction at the station.