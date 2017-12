Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Snakes and Lattes Midtown opened yesterday at 45 Eglinton Ave. E.

Koha Kitchen has opened inside the Commerce Court food court in the PATH at 199 Bay St. and soon will have a second location, this one in the PATH's MetroCentre food court at 200 Wellington St. W.

Loch & Quay (get it?) is now open on the waterfront at 390 Queens Quay West (just east of Spadina).

Grocery Coffee can be found at 1550 Queen St. W. in Parkdale.

Tokyo Smoke's fourth location in the city has opened at 202-100 Broadview Ave. in Riverside.

Korean-Chinese restaurant K-Wok is open at 730 Yonge St. (at Charles St.).

Closed

Corrado’s has closed at 118 John St.

As has Fatburger in Thornhill.

Taco TO on Spadina is no more.

UG3 Live at 77 Peter St. was forced to close, but it's now moved its operations back to 365 King St. W.

