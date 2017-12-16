Toronto is getting a gourmet samosa food truck

Prediction: gourmet samosas will be to the summer of 2018 what charcoal ice cream was to the summer of 2017. Allow me to explain.

Toronto-based chef Aleem Syed of The Holy Grill and his partner, Maya Bhatti, are set to open their second food truck in Toronto this summer – and it's unlike anything you've ever seen or tasted.

The new food truck, called Three Points, will be serving both savoury and sweet samosas with fillings like – get ready for it – philly cheese steak, spicy ramen, birthday cake, mushroom risotto, thai chicken, campfire smore, double cheeseburger and Brooklyn pizza.

Samosa dough will be made to compliment each flavour, according to Bhatti.

The forthcoming food truck's unique menu – coupled with the fact that samosas are just the perfect, anytime hand food – is enough for me to see this becoming the new "hottest thing everybody's lining up for right now."

It's certainly plausible if Three Points makes itself available around the city this summer.

Chef Syed has already seen success with The Holy Grill, which serves "eclectic urban food that happens to be Halal."

You may have seen his food truck - North America's first wheelchair-accessible food truck – at the CNE, the Budweiser Stage or one of his company's many various catering gigs over the past three years.

Syed is also currently the subject of a new AMI-TV show called "Food Spin with Chef Aleem," which focuses on the intricate details of his life as a chef and entrepreneur in a wheelchair.

Hopefully, the TV show will also give us a look at those spicy ramen samosas. Waiting is hard.