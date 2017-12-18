Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 17 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Hollywood Cone Titanic

Toronto's newest food challenge involves a massive banana split

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 17 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Could you eat an 18-inch-long banana split in 20 minutes? Do you actually want to?

If you answered yes, that's brave — like Leonardo DiCaprio when he sacrificed his own life for Kate Winslet in the 1997 hit film Titanic (I promise this is relevant).

Hollywood Cone is offering customers the chance to eat its massive Titanic Split, which is regularly $25, for free – but only if they complete the entire dessert in 20 minutes or less.

A post shared by Hollywood Cone (@hollywoodcone) on

That's over 5 pounds of ice cream, toppings, and bananas down the hole in about the same amount of time as it takes to watch one episode of a sitcom on Netflix.

If you do succeed, please feel free to stand outside and scream "I'm the king of the world!" You've earned it.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The 5 most romantic new restaurants in Toronto

Toronto's newest food challenge involves a massive banana split

The top 30 restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Vesta Lunch, Second Cup, Spring Rolls, Harbord Bakery

The top 5 new pizza in Toronto

Toronto real estate company now making honey

The top 10 winter patios in Toronto

5 epic hot chocolate drinks in Toronto