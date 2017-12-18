Toronto's newest food challenge involves a massive banana split

Could you eat an 18-inch-long banana split in 20 minutes? Do you actually want to?

If you answered yes, that's brave — like Leonardo DiCaprio when he sacrificed his own life for Kate Winslet in the 1997 hit film Titanic (I promise this is relevant).

Hollywood Cone is offering customers the chance to eat its massive Titanic Split, which is regularly $25, for free – but only if they complete the entire dessert in 20 minutes or less.

That's over 5 pounds of ice cream, toppings, and bananas down the hole in about the same amount of time as it takes to watch one episode of a sitcom on Netflix.

If you do succeed, please feel free to stand outside and scream "I'm the king of the world!" You've earned it.