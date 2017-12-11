Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, What A Bagel, Sud Forno, Starbucks, Spring Rolls

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe some of the city's most popular cafes were cited by city health inspectors. Big names like Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations got busted for a number of infractions, but so did Yonge and Bloor outpost of Spring Rolls.

Find out who else got busted by the Toronto food police this week on DineSafe.

KIBO Sushi (701 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: December 5, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sud Forno (132 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: December 5, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Art Square Cafe (334 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: December 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Lola's Kitchen (634 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: December 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Spring Rolls (691 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: December 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Starbucks (637 Kingston Rd.)
  • Inspected on: December 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (1089 Kingston Rd.)
  • Inspected on: December 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
What A Bagel (3515 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: December 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 new Mexican restaurants in Toronto

10 cozy bars and pubs with a fireplace in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, What A Bagel, Sud Forno, Starbucks, Spring Rolls

The top 5 new Italian restaurants in Toronto

The top 5 new Indian restaurants in Toronto

Ikea is now offering AYCE buffets in Toronto next week

30 essential breweries in Toronto

Toronto food events: Vegan Winter Market, Kosher Ice Cream, Ramen Heads