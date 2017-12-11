This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, What A Bagel, Sud Forno, Starbucks, Spring Rolls

This week on DineSafe some of the city's most popular cafes were cited by city health inspectors. Big names like Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations got busted for a number of infractions, but so did Yonge and Bloor outpost of Spring Rolls.

Find out who else got busted by the Toronto food police this week on DineSafe.

KIBO Sushi (701 St. Clair Ave. West)

Inspected on: December 5, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sud Forno (132 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: December 5, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Art Square Cafe (334 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: December 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: December 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Spring Rolls (691 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: December 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Starbucks (637 Kingston Rd.)

Inspected on: December 8, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (1089 Kingston Rd.)

Inspected on: December 8, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

What A Bagel (3515 Bathurst St.)