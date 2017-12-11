This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, What A Bagel, Sud Forno, Starbucks, Spring Rolls

This week on DineSafe some of the city's most popular cafes were cited by city health inspectors. Big names like Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations got busted for a number of infractions, but so did Yonge and Bloor outpost of Spring Rolls.
Find out who else got busted by the Toronto food police this week on DineSafe.
KIBO Sushi (701 St. Clair Ave. West)
- Inspected on: December 5, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: December 5, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: December 7, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: December 7, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: December 7, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Starbucks (637 Kingston Rd.)
- Inspected on: December 8, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: December 8, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: December 8, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.