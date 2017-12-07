One of Toronto's oldest restaurants is becoming a Popeyes
The site of a 71-year-old family restaurant at Bathurst and Wilson will soon be home to an American fast food chain.
Goodbye Steve's Restaurant, hello Popeyes Louisiana Chicken.
Steve's, established in 1946, closed its doors for good in September of 2017 after being hit with a series of health code and other infractions. Many customers were saddened to learn of the closure.
"It hurts to walk past it daily," wrote one former patron on the restaurant's Facebook page, which is currently covered in cry face emojis and the word "noooo!"
"I have so many memories at Steve's," wrote another, "From my dad taking me there a kid and then taking my baby girl after she was born."
Best known for its awesome Greek salad and all-day breakfast options, Steve's Restaurant has also been described as "an institution" by locals who say they practically "lived at that place growing up."
The restaurant's other locations, one in Thornhill and one near Blue Mountain, are still up and running.
Staff in Thornhill confirmed by phone today that the former Steve's at Bathurst and Wilson is indeed being converted into a Popeyes chicken franchise.
An opening date has yet to be announced, but signs for the greasy spoon have already been replaced with signs for the greasy chicken joint.
Jesse Milns
