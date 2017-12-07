Famous Japanese dessert cafe Saryo opening first Toronto location

It was just a few weeks ago that Toronto learned of Tokyo's Konjiki Ramen's new, soon-to-open location right in our own backyard. And now we're getting a Saryo, too?

Japan just keeps on blessing us with outposts of its famous restaurants and cafes.

Saryo, a popular Japanese dessert shop, has announced that it will soon be selling its "beautiful and angelical desserts" in Toronto – or rather, that Toronto "has been selected as the stage" for its first overseas establishment.

"You can stop by anytime to take a little break from your busy schedule, and indulge in one (or a few!) of our signature desserts," reads the new location's website.

"Whether it is the scrumptious parfait, rich matcha ice-cream, seasonal house-made cake, or the drooling matcha brownie. Work a little, rest a little, eat a little, sweeten a little, live a little."

Just like Tokyo-based Konjiki, Saryo's first Canadian store will be at 5051 Yonge St. in North York. In fact, the two businesses are working together on what both describe as a "crossover."

Saryo, which already has nine different stores across Japan, promises that the dessert offerings in Toronto will be every bit as authentic as its stores in Toyko and the GTA (Greater Tokyo Area.)

"Our chef in the North York shop has been trained in Japan, allowing us to bring you the authentic taste of Saryo," reads the Toronto location's about section. "We are also importing specialty ingredients from Japan such as our Matcha powder and kanten."

The menu has yet to be released, but customers can expect everything from match fondue and seasonal cakes to green tea lattes and Saryo’s signature parfait, "with layers of matcha paste, soft serve, fresh whipped cream, kanten, mocha and wafer."

Bring it on, Saryo. We're more than ready.