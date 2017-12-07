Roncesvalles favourite Cardinal Rule is closing

New Year's Day will mark the end of an era for restaurant life on Roncesvalles with the closure of Cardinal Rule.

The beloved all-day diner, established in 2011, will be no more as of January 2018, according to its owners. So get your fill of Mac n' cheese sushi now – while you still can.

"Coming to the end of 2017 Cardinal Rule, 5 Roncesvalles, will be completing its mission as a restaurant," reads a Facebook announcement from the popular weekend brunch spot.

"Moving on from this place that is a home away from home is not an easy decision to make, but one that is right for right now."

Cardinal Rule will remain open through the rest of December, with limited brunch services between Christmas and New Years. Customers are encouraged to come by for a "cocktail, meal, hug or all three" before the restaurant closes.

"We have been so honoured to have been a part of both the Parkdale and Roncesvalles neighborhoods for almost 7 years now!" the emotional goodbye note continues.

"Please know that whether we have been in your life for 7 years, 1 year, a month or week or just an hour while you dine it has been our absolute pleasure, and many, if not most of you will be missed."