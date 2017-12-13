The top 5 new vegetarian restaurants in Toronto

New vegetarian restaurants in Toronto are giving herbivores more options than ever to fill their bellies. An increasing number of restaurants are now not only vegetarian but vegan, serving not only food but also cocktails and even wines that are entirely plant-based.

Here are my picks for the top new vegetarian restaurants in Toronto.

Meatloaf, Reuben sandwiches, fries and mac n’ cheese all get the vegan treatment at this new Parkdale spot. Tuck into a slushy vegan mezcal margarita with a spoon or sip on a steamy spiked cider.

From the folks behind Kupfert & Kim comes this sleek new operation near Queen and Dovercourt serving plant-based brunches and vibrantly healthy smoothies but also bar snacks and cocktails. The pulled pineapple sandwich is to die for, and drinks are made with ingredients like chaga and kombucha.

Southern soul food is now given vegan twists not only in Bloorcourt but now in Little Italy. Their new corner spot boasts a patio, and the same unchicken and waffles, pulled pork sammies and loaded fries you know and love are on the menu.

Wood-fired pizzas, upscale soups and salads and other elegant vegetarian eats are all elegantly presented in this hushed restaurant in Bloor West Village from the chef behind the Atlantic.

Vegan fast food is the order of the day at this Financial District offshoot of the popular Planta. Vegan beet burgers with “queso” and “bacon” share the menu with “fish” sandwiches as well as vegan milkshakes and floats plus Ace Hill beer.