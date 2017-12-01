New restaurants in Toronto bring us inspiration from around the globe. Fried bites from the Netherlands, spicy Korean rice cakes, pizza pies from Nova Scotia, cheesecake from the States and tapas from Spain can all now be feasted upon in Toronto.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Encompassing a bakery, juice and smoothie bar, salad station, Drake general store, and a tapas, bar and full dining area, this is the new King West lunchtime juggernaut. Get a refreshing glass of sweet vermouth Labora Cola while elegantly munching dorado and tuna, or just pick up something quickly and be out the door.

This new Dutch snack bar on the Danforth has everything a hangout in the Netherlands would serve: bitterballen (deep-fried meat balls), kaasouffle (a Febo favourite), poffertjes (mini pancakes), and of course all the beer, wine, and Dutch eggnog you could ask for to wash everything down.

This Peruvian joint on St. Clair West breathes fresh life into an area where the same restaurants often hold court for years, bringing flair to authentic dishes like tamales and yuca frita while also serving exquisite ceviches, skewers and cocktails.

The Clocktower Bar space across the street from Summerhill station has done a 180 and turned into a pizza joint, a transplant of a Nova Scotia project by the founder of Anchored Coffee. Pairing no-nonsense pies with great beer, wine, and Nintendo, this place also puts out killer garlic fingers with donair sauce.

The long-awaited restaurant within Riverside’s Broadview Hotel is finally open. Still run by John Sinopoli who’s been doing the food upstairs on the roof and downstairs at the ground floor bar this whole time, the menu is a precious collection of cod croquettes, duck confit and organic heritage chicken.

You may have never seen Korean street food like at this North York spot. Topoki is a mix of mostly rice cakes and some fish cakes traditionally served in a neon red spicy sauce. They also serve cream sauce, bulgogi and other varieties, as well as shaved ice bingsoo.

This Yonge and St. Clair lunch winner aims to provide busy folks with the food they’d prepare for themselves if they only had the time (or willpower). Build your own plate of mains like grilled salmon, tofu and chicken and sides such as sweet potato, mac n’ cheese or cauliflower and pair with house agua fresca, wine or beer on tap.

The long-awaited Yorkdale location of this U.S. mega-chain is now open. The menu is the same collection of fusion hits as at every Factory, with items like Tex Mex Egg Rolls, Everything Pizza, Truffle Honey Chicken and of course dozens of varieties of cheesecake including birthday, red velvet, oreo and the ever-popular strawberry.

This vegan comfort/soul food spot now has a new location in a corner spot on College. Famous for their brunches, unchicken and waffles, and pulled “pork” sandwiches, they’ll also have a bangin’ patio come springtime.

Some of the most elegant Middle Eastern food in Toronto can now be found up in North York. Kebabs galore along with the most exquisite hot and cold mezzes and tons of other specialty dishes are on the menu here.