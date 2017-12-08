The top 5 new Indian restaurants in Toronto

New Indian restaurants in Toronto show the true range of what the cuisine can be. While butter chicken is always great, why not get it smoked with a charcoal briquette? Did you also know you could get tacos, and at Indian joints? Try them out at these spots.

Here are my picks for the top Indian restaurants that opened in Toronto this past year.

What was formerly 259 Host, this Indian restaurant on Wellington near the Rogers Centre has been rethought and renamed. Go here artful twists on Indian food with elegantly plated chicken tikka quiche, peshwari chicken tikka garden salad topped with pappadum, and mustard garlic scallops.

Based on roadside “dhaba” cuisine, this Junction restaurant from the people behind Amaya takes inspiration from those streetside huts by lining the walls with jarred and bottled products. There are also must-try lamb and chicken tikka Indian tacos here.

Bangladeshi cuisine is what's on the menu at this Scarborough strip mall restaurant. Go here for mejban beef, fuchka, and fish dopiaza.

This super casual steam table spot near Yonge and Sheppard does classics like vegetable biryani and many other kinds of rice, saag dishes, butter chicken, paneer dishes, seafood, mutton rolls, bajja and even Indian-style spring rolls.

Kashiri-style lamb shanks with chili and yogurt, tandoori prawns and lamb chops, creamy chicken tikka and much more can all be found on the menu designed by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at this Yonge and Eglinton newcomer.