The top 5 new bubble tea in Toronto

The newest bubble tea cafes in Toronto include the first Canadian locations of global chains as well as the first downtown offerings of local favourites. While many don't know these teas are named for the bubbles that form from being whipped up and not the pearls of chewy tapioca they contain, pretty much everyone knows these drinks are delicious.

Here are my picks for the top new bubble tea cafes in Toronto.

Hokkaido matcha teas are the go-to at this new Bay and College location, easily accentuated by add-ons like grass jelly, tapioca, coffee agar, honey aloe vera and popping boba. There are also pages of other drinks on the menu if you're looking for something a little different.

Milk foam bubble tea and Uji matcha bubble tea are the specialties at this Scarborough import from Foshan, China. If you've ever wished you could have a bubble tea topped with what's basically cheesecake, this is the place for you.

Not only can you find drinks decorated like miniature gardens at this new location of a beloved spot near Yonge and Wellesley that itself looks like a tiny forest, they also have glittery beverages that look just like sunrises.

Tapioca comes in sesame, caramel, cactus and mango at this Chinatown spot, perfect in the green and milk teas available. Even better, they make all their tapioca from scratch on site.

Classic tea ceremonies are on offer at this Chinatown cafe along with typical renditions of bubble tea. Crafted milk tea is brewed before your eyes right at the bar.