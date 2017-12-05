Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
LCBO buy online

The LCBO is launching takeout for booze

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you hate waiting in line to buy alcohol, you're going to love the LCBO's new e-commerce expansion project.

As of Spring 2018, the retailer's new "click and collect" service will allow customers to place booze orders at home, and then pick up that booze, ready to go, at a nearby liquor store.

LCBO customers can currently order alcohol online through the agency's existing e-commerce platform, which launched in July of 2016.

That system, however, doesn't do same day deliveries. Customers order through a mobile app or desktop site to have beer, wine and spirits delivered via Canada Post for an extra $12, with a required minimum order of $50. 

"The difference with click-and-collect is that you’ll be able to order and pick up in the store in a four- to five-hour time period, so if you’re having a party or something you can order and drop by the store to pick it up on your way home that day," LCBO chief customer officer Joyce Gray told the Star.

It may sound like ordering Thai food for pick-up, but the service is actually more in line with what big box retailers like Walmart and Loblaws have already started doing to retain customers online.

Click-and-collect is our future, folks. You pay, you pick up, you go on your merry way. Minimal human interaction required.

Lead photo by

LCBO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The LCBO is launching takeout for booze

Fix the 6ix gives pizza to the homeless when Raptors win

Toronto just got a winter street food and craft market

Toronto is still waiting hours for the Cheesecake Factory

This Week on DineSafe: Coffee Time, Kairali, Double D's, Pizza Rustica, Craft Coyote, Club 120

10 great Toronto sushi restaurants north of the 401

Win a $500 Oliver & Bonacini Gift Card

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for November