Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Jack Astors

Toronto really isn't liking the new Jack Astor's ad campaign

Laws might be changing to reflect society's general distaste for the whole "breastaurant" thing, but it seems as though attitudes in some corporate offices are not.

A billboard featuring two fishbowl cocktails and the words "We like 'em round and big" was spotted in Toronto over the weekend.

It has been making the rounds on Twitter and now has a lot of people scratching their heads over how any restaurant might think this is good advertising.

I get it. Fishbowl-sized cocktails are round and big – but they weren't what Sir Mix A Lot was talking about in his 1992 hit Baby Got Back, when when he used those exact words ("I like 'em round! and big!") to talk about human body parts.

Sir Mix A Lot was referencing butts. Jack Astor's is believed to be referencing breasts, but this is open to interpretation. What's not open to interpretation is how ill-timed a marketing message like this is.

What might have been passable in the 90's, when the standard aesthetic for beer commercials was "wet t-shirt contest," can no longer be passed off as "cheeky," it seems. Particularly when the joke isn't even clever.

According to Chatelaine, Jack Astor's has already started taking the billboards down in Toronto, but they will live on via social media posts and articles like this one.

All of the company's previous sexism and discrimination scandals have.

Lead photo by

Alexandra Cameron

