Ikea is now offering AYCE buffets in Toronto next week

As if there wasn't reason enough to visit IKEA, now the furniture giant is serving up all-you-can-eat Swedish style buffet at its Toronto stores this holiday season.

IKEA will be hosting a traditional Swedish Christmas Julbord featuring things like oven-baked or boiled Christmas ham, meatballs, herring, marinated salmon, eggs, potatoes, variations of cabbage, crisp bread, cheese, gingerbread and more.

Tickets are only available at IKEA cafes and restaurants starting at $19.99 regular price and $15.99 for IKEA Family members.

Load up on all the meatballs to the sights of Swedish Dancers and the sounds of a choir on December 13 at IKEA's North York, Etobicoke, and Vaughan locations.