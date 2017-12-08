Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ikea julbord

Ikea is now offering AYCE buffets in Toronto next week

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

As if there wasn't reason enough to visit IKEA, now the furniture giant is serving up all-you-can-eat Swedish style buffet at its Toronto stores this holiday season.

IKEA will be hosting a traditional Swedish Christmas Julbord featuring things like oven-baked or boiled Christmas ham, meatballs, herring, marinated salmon, eggs, potatoes, variations of cabbage, crisp bread, cheese, gingerbread and more.

Tickets are only available at IKEA cafes and restaurants starting at $19.99 regular price and $15.99 for IKEA Family members.

Load up on all the meatballs to the sights of Swedish Dancers and the sounds of a choir on December 13 at IKEA's North York, Etobicoke, and Vaughan locations. 

Lead photo by

toraloralo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ikea is now offering AYCE buffets in Toronto next week

30 essential breweries in Toronto

Toronto food events: Vegan Winter Market, Kosher Ice Cream, Ramen Heads

One of Toronto's oldest restaurants is becoming a Popeyes

7-Eleven is shutting down stores in Toronto

Laduree is opening its first Toronto location next week

Roncesvalles favourite Cardinal Rule is closing

Toronto really isn't liking the new Jack Astor's ad campaign