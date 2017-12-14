Holt Renfrew closing Holts Cafes and Colette is moving in

Holt Renfrew has just announced that it'll close all of its in-store Holts Cafe locations. It's not all bad news, though. The shuttered cafes will be replaced with on-site versions of Colette Grand Cafe, the popular French concept from the Chase Hospitality Group.

The luxury retailer and Toronto-based hospitality group say that their "national culinary partnership" will result in five new Colette restaurants across the country: one in Vancouver, Edmonton, and Montreal, and at the Bloor Street and Yorkdale Holt Renfrew locations in Toronto.

The transitions are set to take place over the course of 2018, and are expected to "introduce a chic and sophisticated menu and atmosphere to complement the iconic retailer’s elevated offerings."

This is good news for fans of the Chase's existing restaurants, which include the Wellington location of Colette as well as The Chase, Planta, Planta Burger and Kasa Moto, among others.

This partnership marks the Toronto hospitality company's first Canada-wide expansion. The restaurant group also recently announced that it will be opening up a Planta in Miami Beach this Spring.

"We are very happy to be partnering with such an iconic luxury brand as Holt Renfrew, and to be expanding Colette Grand Café across Canada," said CHG president Steven Salm in a press release on Thursday.

"The French-inspired aesthetic and menu are a natural fit for the stylish destination and we are so pleased to bring the two together."