There's a huge butter tart festival near Toronto this winter

Butter tarts are probably the most underrated Canadian delicacy, often overshadowed by other big-name baked goods like Nanaimo bars and beaver tails.

But next year the butter tart will truly get its due at the First Annual Bowmanville Butter Tart Festival, just east of Toronto along the 401. It all goes down on March 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is set to celebrate the tasty treat with an array of vendors serving up the best butter tarts the province has to offer.

And what festival is complete without a good ol' fashion tart-off competition? There will be one during the event to decide who's worthy of being crowned the butter tart champion.

While this is the first Butter Tart Festival for Bowmanville, there are several others across the province, including Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival in Midland, which draws big crowds each spring.

Better make sure you have appropriate eating pants.