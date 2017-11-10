Union Station Holiday Market not coming back this year

Don't bank on getting last-minute Christmas presents for all your out-of-town relatives before hopping on a train this year.

The bustling Union Station Holiday Market will not be back for 2017 – at least not in the same form.

"We will not be having a traditional holiday market like we have had in the past with Toronto Market Company," said Union Station brand and communications rep Vanessa McDonald by email.

"Rather, we will be highlighting our new retail openings with holiday décor around the station and daily music performances between December 1st and December 22nd."

A preview into #WhereTorontoisGoing. Link in bio for full video. A post shared by Union Station (@torontounion) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

There will also be food. Lots and lots of really good food (which, come to think of it, could make a great gift if you're not travelling super far.)

Both Amano, a pasta concept restaurant, and Union Chicken will open within Union Station's York Street Promenade before the new year.

The Front Street Promenade will also have a slough of casual dining options, as well as new local and independent retail offerings that "represent the spirit of Toronto," according to McDonald.

Those retailers are expected to be open between the end of November and early January.

We're not yet sure which specific retailers we'll see at Union Station in the new year, but it's certainly worth paying attention to. At least we're guaranteed some holiday music.