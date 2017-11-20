Toronto sushi chain just sold itself for $100 million

You're probably familiar with Bento Sushi if you've ever been in a rush and wanted something quick but healthy that wasn't salad. Now the Toronto sushi chain that makes fresh, pre-packed sushi has been sold.

British sushi chain YO! Sushi recently acquired Bento's 600 branches, both in Canada and the US, including stands in grocery stores like Loblaws, Sobey's, and Metro for a hefty $100 million.

Pretty transformational deal just announced by @YOSushi to buy Bento, the 2nd biggest sushi chain in North America. Makes the enlarged group one of the biggest sushi companies outside Japan 🍣 — Alys Key (@alys_key) November 20, 2017

The sale signifies huge success for Bento, which started in Toronto in 1996 and has steadily grown over the past two decades. Bento remains a staple in many a food court; the practical choice for young people between KD again and spending money at an actual restaurant.

YO! Sushi got its start one year later, in 1997, as a store-front sushi chain in London. Now it's seeking to take on the lucrative North American causal dining market that rightly assumes we're all too busy to cook.

