Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
bento sushi

Toronto sushi chain just sold itself for $100 million

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

You're probably familiar with Bento Sushi if you've ever been in a rush and wanted something quick but healthy that wasn't salad. Now the Toronto sushi chain that makes fresh, pre-packed sushi has been sold.

British sushi chain YO! Sushi recently acquired Bento's 600 branches, both in Canada and the US, including stands in grocery stores like Loblaws, Sobey's, and Metro for a hefty $100 million.

The sale signifies huge success for Bento, which started in Toronto in 1996 and has steadily grown over the past two decades. Bento remains a staple in many a food court; the practical choice for young people between KD again and spending money at an actual restaurant.

YO! Sushi got its start one year later, in 1997, as a store-front sushi chain in London. Now it's seeking to take on the lucrative North American causal dining market that rightly assumes we're all too busy to cook.

You go, Bento!

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto sushi chain just sold itself for $100 million

This Week on DineSafe: South St. Burger, Starbucks, Pattaya, Mo'Ramyun, Pizzaiolo

The top 10 restaurants on Eglinton West

Neighbourhood helps Toronto restaurant after it gets pranked by fake orders

Toronto's first cat cafe shuts down

5 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

The top 30 sushi in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 5 Jewish brunch in Toronto