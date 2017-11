Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Campo Food Hall opens tomorrow at 433 King St. W. (at Spadina).

Pizzeria General Assembly is opening on December 1 at 331 Adelaide St. W. (by Peter St.).

Bloorcourt's Pam’s Roti has finally found a new home 1089 Bloor St. W., one block east of Dufferin, and is currently undergoing renovations.

Ozzy's Burgers will soon be opening at 66 1/2 Nassau St. in the space that was formerly Grilled Cheese in Kensington Market.

Something called Sho Izakaya will be opening at 1406 Queen St. W. (at Dunn) in Parkdale.

Closed

Other News