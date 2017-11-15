Toronto getting an AYCE dim sum restaurant in Chinatown

One of the GTA's most popular (and only) all-you-can-eat dim sum and sushi restaurants has finally found a home in downtown Toronto.

August 8, established in Hamilton nearly 10 years ago, will soon be taking over the space formerly occupied by the Chinatown restaurant Lee Garden (which, much to the chagrin of its huge local fan base, closed down earlier this year.)

Specializing in both Cantonese-style dim sum and Japanese cuisine, August 8 bills itself as a "culinary encounter that is truly unique."

What would you eat first? hmmm🤔 A post shared by August 8 GTA East (@august8east) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

"Enjoy the many appetizing dishes from the teppanyaki grill and dim sum menu, or relish in the fresh sushi & sashimi," reads the company's website.

Since opening its Hamilton restaurant in 2008, August 8 has expanded to six locations across the GTA and Halton region, including restaurants in Brampton, Oakville and Burlington.

Its new restaurant at 331 Spadina Ave. (which is "coming soon") will mark the brand's first foray into Toronto itself – but if customer reviews on August 8's other locations are any indication, it won't be the last.