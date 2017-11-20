This Week on DineSafe: South St. Burger, Starbucks, Pattaya, Mo'Ramyun, Pizzaiolo

This week on DineSafe a popular Toronto Korean restaurant was shut down by city healthy inspectors for failing to prevent a rodent infestation and failure in providing adequate pest control. Yikes!

Discover what other local restaurants got dinged this week on DineSafe.

Gold Stone Noodle (266 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: November 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: November 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation.

Pattaya (2326 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: November 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Pizzaiolo (707 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: November 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks (500 St. Clair Ave. West)

Inspected on: November 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: November 15, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 6)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: November 15, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Sizzler Kabab (381 Spadina Ave.)