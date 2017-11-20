Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: South St. Burger, Starbucks, Pattaya, Mo'Ramyun, Pizzaiolo

This week on DineSafe a popular Toronto Korean restaurant was shut down by city healthy inspectors for failing to prevent a rodent infestation and failure in providing adequate pest control. Yikes!

Discover what other local restaurants got dinged this week on DineSafe.

Gold Stone Noodle (266 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Mo'Ramyun (1 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: November 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation.
Pattaya (2326 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: November 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Pizzaiolo (707 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: November 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Starbucks (500 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: November 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
South St. Burger (2901 Bayview Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 6)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Starbucks (3401 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: November 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Sizzler Kabab (381 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 16, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

