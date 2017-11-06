This Week on DineSafe: Kwan, ONOIR, Aroma, Village Idiot, Popeyes, ZenQ Desserts

This week on DineSafe we find that Toronto bar the Village Idiot was shut down by city health inspectors for gross unsanitary conditions. Since the initial inspection they've cleaned up their act and have reopened to the public.
Read on to discover what other Toronto restaurants got busted by city health inspectors.
- Inspected on: October 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: October 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
ONOIR (620 Church St.)
- Inspected on: October 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions.
Kwan (1496 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: October 31, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 31, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: November 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Popeyes (553 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: November 2, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.