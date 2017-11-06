This Week on DineSafe: Kwan, ONOIR, Aroma, Village Idiot, Popeyes, ZenQ Desserts

This week on DineSafe we find that Toronto bar the Village Idiot was shut down by city health inspectors for gross unsanitary conditions. Since the initial inspection they've cleaned up their act and have reopened to the public.

Read on to discover what other Toronto restaurants got busted by city health inspectors.

Aroma Espresso Bar (562 Bay St.)

Inspected on: October 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Diamond Pizza (510 Main St.)

Inspected on: October 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Fugo Desserts (205 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: October 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

ONOIR (620 Church St.)

Inspected on: October 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Village Idiot (126 McCaul St.)

Inspected on: October 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions.

Kwan (1496 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 31, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sashimi Island (635 College St.)

Inspected on: October 31, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

ZenQ Desserts (5437 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: November 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Popeyes (553 Bloor St. West)