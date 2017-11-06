Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Kwan, ONOIR, Aroma, Village Idiot, Popeyes, ZenQ Desserts

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe we find that Toronto bar the Village Idiot was shut down by city health inspectors for gross unsanitary conditions. Since the initial inspection they've cleaned up their act and have reopened to the public.

Read on to discover what other Toronto restaurants got busted by city health inspectors.

Aroma Espresso Bar (562 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: October 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Diamond Pizza (510 Main St.)
  • Inspected on: October 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Fugo Desserts (205 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
ONOIR (620 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: October 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Village Idiot (126 McCaul St.)
  • Inspected on: October 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions.
Kwan (1496 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 31, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sashimi Island (635 College St.)
  • Inspected on: October 31, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
ZenQ Desserts (5437 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: November 1, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Popeyes (553 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 2, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Kwan, ONOIR, Aroma, Village Idiot, Popeyes, ZenQ Desserts

Toronto bars are open until 4am this week

The top 10 vegan donuts in Toronto

The top 10 gluten free brunch in Toronto

Toronto's newest cafe does unlimited Americanos and blazing fast WiFi

5 huge food halls opening soon in Toronto

10 epic sandwiches you can eat in Toronto

Win tickets to the exclusive launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye in Toronto