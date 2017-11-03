Eat & Drink
Workwell cafe Toronto

Toronto's newest cafe does unlimited Americanos and blazing fast WiFi

A new co-working space near Spadina and Front has answered the call of everyone who's ever experienced the passive-aggressive "trying to plug your laptop in at a Starbucks" dance.

How do you find a coffee shop in Toronto with electrical outlets at every seat? Even freelancer-friendly spots tend to feature battles for plugs.

Workwell café, a new workspace next to Clarence Square Dog Park, on the other hand, is "purpose-built for productivity," according to its website.

That means lightning fast Wi-Fi, the aforementioned plethora of plugs, plus unlimited Americanos and tea for just $5 an hour. 

You can pre-register for a space online or just show up and get to work. It's pay as you go and commitment-free. 

Workwell can be found at 49 Spadina – and I'm not even afraid to tell you that because I know there are enough outlets to juice us all.

Workwell Cafe

