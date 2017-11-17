Eat & Drink
Tennessee Tavern pierogies

Toronto is getting a $6 AYCE pierogi night

Look out Parkdale; the pierogi fans of Toronto are coming for Tennessee Tavern, and we'll stop at nothing to devour all the precious polish dumplings we can handle.

It won't be quiet, it might get messy, and it will definitely fill the streets with a smell so amazing you'll want to join in. And you can! For less than $6!

Starting on November 26, the kitschy west side bar and Eastern European restaurant will be hosting an all you can eat pierogi feast every Sunday night.

Just $5.95 will get you unlimited pierogies plus all the proper fixins: sour cream, bacon, onions. If you can eat more than anyone else at the restaurant on Nov. 26, you could even win free pierogies for life.

Don't assume it'll be easy, though. They might be mouth-sized, but good pierogies (and Tennessee Tavern's are really good) will fill you up fast. They're literally just potato and cheese filled dough.

Mmm... dough.

Hector Vasquez

