10 restaurants with video games in Toronto

Restaurants with video games are becoming more common in Toronto, but really, they’ve always been here. What goes better with a slice of pizza and a beer than a quick arcade game? These places are bringing that retro vibe back, or making sure it’s preserved.

Here's a round-up of restaurants with video games in Toronto.

The massive Cineplex complex may be a corporate behemoth, but the 40,000 square foot space near the Rogers Centre is decked out with dozens of arcade games from virtual racing, shooting, and VR to old school skee ball, basketball and more. The menu has big kid options like sausage pizza and bison lasagna.

This Annex spot is lined on both sides with pinball machines but there’s also Nintendo, Atari, Asteroids and arcade games that date back to 1969. Lots of vegan options can be found on the comfort food menu loaded with fries, dogs, sandwiches and bowls.

Munch on spring rolls, nachos, poutine or a Struggles pizza with banana peppers and jalapenos at this bar on King St. while you play pinball for just two bucks a game. Pool and foosball are also on deck.

The food at this Dundas West bar is actually really good and reasonably priced, so much so that table space is hotly competed for during rushes. So why not stand for a quick round of an old school video game or challenge your drinking buddy to foosball or billiards?

This King West bar beckons you to celebrate your inner nerd with consoles and monitors at booths so that you can chow down on duck confit wings, sliders or truffle popcorn all while you destroy your date at Rocket League, Smash Brothers or Mario Kart.

Vintage Arcade games are mixed in with Guitar Hero and live music performances at this bar in Little Italy that also serves Rudy burgers and salted caramel old fashioned cocktails.

This massive CityPlace hangout on Fort York Boulevard brings together Mexican food and video games with specials on wings, tacos, fajitas and quesadillas. Arcade games keep it just as classic with Pac-Man, Street Fighter and pinball.

This bar near Dundas and Ossington sticks strongly to its sports theme with a Shaq Attaq pinball game, an NBA video game, Golden Tee, hoops and a baseball cabinet game called SlugFest. Food is all about weekly $14 sandwich specials, hot honey wings, fries and burgers.

At this iconic pizza joint in Little Italy it’s as easy to crush a vintage tabletop arcade game as one of their deliciously greasy, giant slices or huge cheesy panzerotti, seeing as the game itself stands in as one of the dining surfaces.

Video games can also be found at this Danforth sports bar that has regular DJ nights, a free party room and a no-frills menu of burgers, nachos, and sandwiches.