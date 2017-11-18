Eat & Drink
5 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

Toronto's restaurant scene is constantly influx with new places cropping up all the time. Reasons vary why a place might be for sale, so it's always interesting to follow the ones that are on the market.

Here's a round-up of Toronto restaurants you can buy right now.

Toro Wine Bar & Tapas

This Spanish tapas-style eatery in Little Portugal opened last June and is already on the market for $269,900.

Il Mulino

One half of a pair of fine-dining Italian establishments in Toronto (the other being Il Postino), the Eglinton West mainstay is listed for $129,000.

Thai Indeed

After opening just over a year ago, this Thai restaurant in Scarborough is suddenly available for $109,000.

Agra

This restaurant has been serving up fine Indian cuisine near Yonge and Sheppard for over a decade. It's now listed for $250,000.

Sakae Sushi

This AYCE sushi joint on Mount Pleasant has been a neighbourhood fixture for a few years. It's now up for grabs for just $99,000.

Agra

