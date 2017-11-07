Calgary food hall Mercatino opening its first Toronto location

From the YYC to the YYZ comes the soon-to-open market-style restaurant brand Mercantino.

A staple among busy professionals in Calgary, where it already has five locations, Mercantino is making its first foray into the Ontario market as an anchor retailer at One York Street.

Set to open later this fall (i.e. really soon) Harbour Eats Mercatino will be located on the fourth floor of the One York / Harbour Plaza complex.

The restaurant brand bills itself as "a unique marketstyle restaurant that serves fresh, delicious, healthy, and natural food, that's quick and gentle on the wallet."

"Harbour Eats by Mercatino will operate an impressive food hall with an expansive terrace overlooking a new city park and Lake Ontario," reads a press release from this summer announcing the restaurant.

One Yonge developers Menkes say that Mercantino, along with the forthcoming Coppa's Fresh Market, will "service the strong demand for retail by the 24/7 office and residential population in Toronto's South Core."