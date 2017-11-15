Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
loblaws toronto

Loblaws will now deliver groceries to your home

Loblaws has just announced that it'll be launching home delivery in the Toronto area and beyond. 

The grocery giant said it'll be launching its delivery service with purchases available through Instacart's website and app starting at $3.99 with a 7.5 percent service fee on orders.

The moves come as the company tries to compete with other retail chains like Costco, Walmart, and Amazon, the latter of which recently teamed up with Whole Foods to deliver groceries around the city.

Delivery will be offered across Toronto and the GTA, including areas from downtown to Scarborough, North York, East York, Richmond Hill-Markham, and Mississauga.

The service is set to launch early next month, just in time for the holiday rush.

