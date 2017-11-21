Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
milk cookies food truck

Toronto just got a milk and cookies food truck

Cookies are truly the gift that keep on giving. And in the case of popular local bakery cafe Le Gourmand, it just teamed up with SickKids to give Toronto its first milk and cookies food truck.

The Cookies for Santa fundraiser officially launched this past weekend just in time for the Santa Clause Parade to help raise money for SickKids Hospital.

Le Gourmand is known for their delicious chocolate chip cookies that can be paired with a refreshing glass of milk provided by Sheldon Creek Diary; a nod to the Christmas tradition of leaving cookies for Santa. Best of all, it's all donation based and for a good cause.

The Cookies for Santa truck moving around the city beginning in December.

Le Gourmand

