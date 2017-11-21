Toronto just got a milk and cookies food truck

Cookies are truly the gift that keep on giving. And in the case of popular local bakery cafe Le Gourmand, it just teamed up with SickKids to give Toronto its first milk and cookies food truck.

The Cookies for Santa fundraiser officially launched this past weekend just in time for the Santa Clause Parade to help raise money for SickKids Hospital.

We are so honored and happy to be part of such a great fundraising initiative. The "Cookies for Santa" truck will be parked outside Sick kids Hospital today and through the month of December. Get your Le Gourmand cookie fix and support a great cause at the same time. #cookiesforsanta #sickkids #cookies #yummy A post shared by legourmand (@legourmand) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:46am PST

Le Gourmand is known for their delicious chocolate chip cookies that can be paired with a refreshing glass of milk provided by Sheldon Creek Diary; a nod to the Christmas tradition of leaving cookies for Santa. Best of all, it's all donation based and for a good cause.

The Cookies for Santa truck moving around the city beginning in December.