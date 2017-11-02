American sushi chain Kona Grill opening first Toronto location

The list of foreign restaurant brands expanding into Toronto this year continues to grow with the impending arrival of "upscale casual" sushi and grill chain, Kona Grill.

Known for its specialty cocktails and elaborate sushi menu, the Arizona-based restaurant chain currently has more than 40 locations across the U.S.

The company announced earlier this year that it had signed a "letter of intent" to develop a Kona Grill in Toronto, marking its first-ever foray into the Canadian market.

While we have yet to see an opening date, we now have an address (and an Instagram account) for what will surely be a first-rate first date spot.

Kona Grill will be opening "soon" at 6210 Hwy 7 in Vaughan. We'll let you know exactly how soon when that information drops.