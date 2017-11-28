Toronto just can't wait for Jollibee to open

Filipino fast food juggernaut Jollibee is coming to Toronto – but you already know that, right? The entire city has known about it since 2015.

they've delayed the opening of the jollibee toronto location for years on end. this is the epitome of "filipino time" and idk whether to be proud or frustrated, — dave (@dvdbnz) November 19, 2017

The multinational company announced that it would be opening its first Canadian store right here in Toronto more than two-and-half years ago.

And yet, I do not have a peach-mango pie on my desk right now. What gives?

Hey Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau, please open the @Jollibee here in Scarborough and Mississauga soon! https://t.co/JiM8rRbgNg — Joseph U. (@JUmali68) November 13, 2017

Jollibee hasn't pulled out of the Ontario market. In fact, it's now slated to open two locations in the GTA.

The first local Jollibee is scheduled to open inside Mississauga's new Seafood City Supermarket "sometime next year." A second franchise is slated for the Kennedy Commons Shopping Centre in Scarborough, according to a RioCan map of the mall's tenants.

Open here soon in Toronto Thank you jollibee @Jollibee and to our dear Prime minister @JustinTrudeau. pic.twitter.com/4JeNKOUuao — 👊Joyski🚪CK💋❤ (@joyski4you) November 13, 2017

Signs have been spotted for both restaurant locations, but as far as the people of Toronto can tell, we won't be able to pick up that sweet, sweet Jollibee Spaghetti for dinner any time soon.

The (fast) foodie contingent is starting to get a bit impatient, especially after learning that Jollibee just opened its second Canadian restaurant – in Winnipeg.

The first Jollibee to open in Canada? Also in Winnipeg – which does, for the record, have a huge population of Filipino Canadians.

People reportedly started lining up as early as 10 p.m. on Monday night to get a taste of Jollibee in Winnipeg this morning.

This means we'll likely see long wait times when the first of the chain's locations open in Toronto, where lining up is a municipal sport.

*still waiting for Jollibee in Toronto* pic.twitter.com/qeZQCjG0h7 — Bryann Aguilar (@bryannaguilar) November 13, 2017

Those who have yet to experience the fast-growing chain (known colloquially around the world as "the McDonald's of the Phillippines") can expect to see some classic North American fast-food on the menu.

What most people are stoked for, however, are the dishes Jollibee is uniquely famous for – stuff like ham sauce-topped spaghetti, "burger steaks," Chickenjoy fried chicken, breakfast hot dogs and halo-halo.