Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jollibee toronto

Toronto just can't wait for Jollibee to open

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Filipino fast food juggernaut Jollibee is coming to Toronto – but you already know that, right?  The entire city has known about it since 2015.

The multinational company announced that it would be opening its first Canadian store right here in Toronto more than two-and-half years ago.

And yet, I do not have a peach-mango pie on my desk right now. What gives?

Jollibee hasn't pulled out of the Ontario market. In fact, it's now slated to open two locations in the GTA.

The first local Jollibee is scheduled to open inside Mississauga's new Seafood City Supermarket "sometime next year." A second franchise is slated for the Kennedy Commons Shopping Centre in Scarborough, according to a RioCan map of the mall's tenants.

Signs have been spotted for both restaurant locations, but as far as the people of Toronto can tell, we won't be able to pick up that sweet, sweet Jollibee Spaghetti for dinner any time soon.

The (fast) foodie contingent is starting to get a bit impatient, especially after learning that Jollibee just opened its second Canadian restaurant – in Winnipeg.

The first Jollibee to open in Canada? Also in Winnipeg – which does, for the record, have a huge population of Filipino Canadians.

People reportedly started lining up as early as 10 p.m. on Monday night to get a taste of Jollibee in Winnipeg this morning.

This means we'll likely see long wait times when the first of the chain's locations open in Toronto, where lining up is a municipal sport.

Those who have yet to experience the fast-growing chain (known colloquially around the world as "the McDonald's of the Phillippines") can expect to see some classic North American fast-food on the menu.

What most people are stoked for, however, are the dishes Jollibee is uniquely famous for – stuff like ham sauce-topped spaghetti, "burger steaks," Chickenjoy fried chicken, breakfast hot dogs and halo-halo. 

Lead photo by

Jollibee

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto just can't wait for Jollibee to open

Toronto just can't figure out how to let restaurants have patios

WVRST is opening a second location in Toronto

The top 50 vegetarian restaurants in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Pickle Barrel, Aroma, Sashimi Island, Country Style

The top 50 catering options in Toronto

Laduree is opening in Toronto next month

Toronto food events: Swedish Christmas Market, Tastes of the Congo, Street Eats Fest