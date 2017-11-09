Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Hosu restaurant closed

HoSu Bistro shuts down on Queen West

Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
The popular Queen and John lunch spot HoSu Bistro has officially closed down after at least a decade of serving top notch bibimbap to hungry Torontonians.

Known for its speedy service, generous portions and excellent sushi prices, the Japanese / Korean restaurant was issued a "sub-landlord's distress warrant" last month for owing about $25,000 in back rent payments.

The restaurant and its storefront are now completely vacant, save for the red HoSu sign above the door at 245 Queen Street West.

HoSu's second location still exists at 2352 Yonge St., but under separate ownership. According to staff at the Yonge and Eglinton restaurant, HoSu Queen Street will not be reopening.

