Italian restaurant Buca expanding with two new Toronto locations

One of the best Italian restaurants in Toronto is expanding. Buca, with current locations in Yorkville and two near King and Portland, will be opening two new restaurants.

New locations announced today will appear at Yonge & Eglinton and at the north west corner of Yonge & St.Clair. This will be in addition to its previously announced location coming to Vaughan.

The Yonge & Eglinton restaurant will be similar to the Bar Buca concept on Portland. It's slated to open in spring 2018 and will serve, according to a press release, as an all-day Italian-inspired bar and café.

New to this location will be homemade gelato offerings, a new pizza menu and as well as takeout.

Details for the Yonge & St. Clair location are sparse but it will apparently be an entirely new concept for the Buca family. More details will be released next year.