Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Buca Toronto

Italian restaurant Buca expanding with two new Toronto locations

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the best Italian restaurants in Toronto is expanding. Buca, with current locations in Yorkville and two near King and Portland, will be opening two new restaurants.

New locations announced today will appear at Yonge & Eglinton and at the north west corner of Yonge & St.Clair. This will be in addition to its previously announced location coming to Vaughan.

The Yonge & Eglinton restaurant will be similar to the Bar Buca concept on Portland. It's slated to open in spring 2018 and will serve, according to a press release, as an all-day Italian-inspired bar and café.

New to this location will be homemade gelato offerings, a new pizza menu and as well as takeout.

Details for the Yonge & St. Clair location are sparse but it will apparently be an entirely new concept for the Buca family. More details will be released next  year.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Buca Yorkville

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Italian restaurant Buca expanding with two new Toronto locations

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for October

Win tickets to The Gentlemen's Expo

Farm Boy plans to open at least 10 grocery stores in the Toronto area

One of Toronto's first cold-pressed juice chains calls it quits

This Week on DineSafe: Big Smoke Burger, Starbucks, Hogtown Smoke, Sabai Sabai

The top 10 dessert spots for a first date in Toronto

The top 27 barbecue restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood