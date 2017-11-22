The top 5 bars in Toronto for non-drinkers

The top bars in Toronto for non-drinkers make it easy to stay sober while out at night, for whatever reason. The mocktails, energy drinks, and even free soda at these watering holes can help you wet your whistle without getting a buzz on.

Here are my picks for the top bars in Toronto for non-drinkers.

Designed to break the stigma of staying sober at a bar, especially in the music community, this place in Bloorcourt offers Club Mate so the DJs that spin all night can stay awake, and kombucha and kefir water so your tummy actually loves instead of hates you after attending a show at this new venue.

There’s no menu per se at this secretive cocktail bar near Bloor and Ossington. You’re simply asked about your preferences and a custom beverage is creatively concocted for you, which makes it easy to ask them to hold the booze. You’ll still likely get all the bitters, egg whites, and exotic juices you might find in your average cocktail glass.

This bar actually goes so far as to offer designated drivers free non-alcoholic drinks to encourage responsibility. Sodas as well as virgin caesars and mojitos are all fair game, and go great with the all-you-can-eat tacos on the menu. This practice twins nicely with the free self-defence classes held at the bar.

You don’t have to miss out on a crazy drink served in a tiki head with flowers, pineapples and maraschino cherries bursting out of just because you prefer not to imbibe. This Parkdale bar has a huge menu of alcohol-free drinks including one called the “Designated Driver” made with cinnamon, lime, orange, pineapple, bitters and soda.

“Fauxmaro” was invented at this Parkdale bar, a virgin version of the bitter Italian liqueur amaro. The focus here rather than offering patrons an alternative to drinks is to create a placebo menu of virgin drinks that look, smell and taste like the real deal.