Toronto startup lets you eat at local restaurants for cheap

A new food-ordering app that fuses sustainability with restaurant meals is poised to change the way Toronto eats – or at least the percentage of our incomes spent on takeout.

Feedback, co-founded by cousins Josh and Ben Walters, allows users to browse "time-specific deals from Toronto's best restaurants" and purchase meals at up to 80 per cent off the original price.

That's a deep, deep discount – so deep that one cannot be blamed for wondering "awesome, but... how?"

Essentially, Feedback partners with local restaurants to help them sell end-of-day food that would otherwise be tossed into a dumpster.

Restaurant owners are happy to reduce inefficiencies, customers are happy to get great food on the cheap, and our planet, though it cannot speak, is probably quite happy about the reduction of food waste.

On top of that, the startup has partnered with Second Harvest to donate a meal to someone in need for every order placed during its first month of business.

The young men behind the app seem to practice what they preach. Just a few weeks ago, the team rescued a whole bunch of flowers that were set to be tossed out following an event. They handed them out in front of Sick Kids and Mount Sinai hospitals.

Feedback has about 30 restaurants in its roster right now, including North of Brooklyn Pizzeria, Bolt Fresh Bar, Mabel's, SU&BU, Little Anthony's, Carver, and Pai.

Torontonians with both iPhones and Android devices can order "salads, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, sandwiches, burritos, sushi and everything in between - all at unbeatable prices," according to the app's website.

"The only condition is you show up in a designated time window. That's it."