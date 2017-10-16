Toronto is getting a Dutch snack bar and restaurant

Mmm, bitterballen...

A new Dutch snack bar and restaurant is coming soon to The Danforth, giving a permanent, bricks and mortar home to a pop-up restaurant series that started as "a casual annual get-together" almost 10 years ago.

"Borrel is a term the Dutch use to describe an informal gathering of friends for a drink and some snacks," reads the restaurant's website. "Our bar and restaurant aims to provide the perfect setting for you to enjoy just that!"

Inspired by Holland's historic brown cafés, Borrel's menu includes plenty of hard-to-pronounce – but delicious sounding – traditional Dutch dishes like Erwtensoep (pea soup with smoked ham hock and sausage), Poffertjes (mini puffed pancakes) and Draadjesvlees (slow-cooked seasoned “threaded beef”).

Bitterballen is described as "deep-fried balls of goodness served with mustard from Zaandam," which I think justifies my propensity to keep repeating the Mmmm sound.

The entire menu is worth taking a gander at, really. The illustrations alone will make you smile.

Borrel's owners say that they want to maintain "the dutch ethos of gezellig" with the new restaurant's atmosphere, similar to the "cozy and relaxed Sunday afternoon affairs" they've been hosting as pop-ups.

An opening date has yet to be announced, but we do know that spot is located just steps from Greenwood Station and that it's going to have some very cool art on the walls courtesy of Dutch-American artist Nanna Koekoek.