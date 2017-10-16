Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
borrel toronto

Toronto is getting a Dutch snack bar and restaurant

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Mmm, bitterballen...

A new Dutch snack bar and restaurant is coming soon to The Danforth, giving a permanent, bricks and mortar home to a pop-up restaurant series that started as "a casual annual get-together" almost 10 years ago.

"Borrel is a term the Dutch use to describe an informal gathering of friends for a drink and some snacks," reads the restaurant's website. "Our bar and restaurant aims to provide the perfect setting for you to enjoy just that!"

Some pannenkoeken happening.

A post shared by BorrelTO (@borrelto) on

Inspired by Holland's historic brown cafés, Borrel's menu includes plenty of hard-to-pronounce – but delicious sounding – traditional Dutch dishes like Erwtensoep (pea soup with smoked ham hock and sausage),  Poffertjes (mini puffed pancakes) and Draadjesvlees (slow-cooked seasoned “threaded beef”).

Bitterballen is described as "deep-fried balls of goodness served with mustard from Zaandam," which I think justifies my propensity to keep repeating the Mmmm sound.

The entire menu is worth taking a gander at, really. The illustrations alone will make you smile.

A post shared by BorrelTO (@borrelto) on

Borrel's owners say that they want to maintain "the dutch ethos of gezellig" with the new restaurant's atmosphere, similar to the "cozy and relaxed Sunday afternoon affairs" they've been hosting as pop-ups.

An opening date has yet to be announced, but we do know that spot is located just steps from Greenwood Station and that it's going to have some very cool art on the walls courtesy of Dutch-American artist Nanna Koekoek.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto startup lets you eat at local restaurants for cheap

Toronto neighbourhood wants to save local restaurant from huge pizza chain

Toronto is getting a Dutch snack bar and restaurant

Someone ate 20 pounds of poutine in Toronto this weekend

This Week on DineSafe: Second Cup, Pablo Cheese Tart, Super Arzon, Sushi Gen, Upper Deck

The Green Room is shutting down and moving locations

Toronto just got Pay What You Can Vietnamese food

Everything to know about drinking wine in Toronto