This Week on DineSafe: Hero Burger, Subway, Koek Koek, Starbucks, Second Cup

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report. However, a number of popular chain restaurants including Starbucks, Subway, and Second Cup all landed conditional passes from city health inspectors. 

Read on to see which other establishments got busted on DineSafe this week.

Subway (209 Victoria St.)
  • Inspected on: October 16, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Koek Koek (2685 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 16, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
ABC Bakery (3618 Victoria Park Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 17, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hopper Hut (880 Ellesmere Rd.)
  • Inspected on: October 17, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
North of Brooklyn (469 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: October 17, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
South St. Burger (1542 Avenue Rd.)
  • Inspected on: October 17, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Starbucks (170 Rimrock Rd.)
  • Inspected on: October 17, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Subway (1533 Steeles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 17, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hero Certified Burgers (77 Wellesley St.)
  • Inspected on: October 19, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Pizzaiolo (3 Rees St.)
  • Inspected on: October 19, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (2592 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: October 19, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

