This Week on DineSafe: Hero Burger, Subway, Koek Koek, Starbucks, Second Cup

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report. However, a number of popular chain restaurants including Starbucks, Subway, and Second Cup all landed conditional passes from city health inspectors.

Read on to see which other establishments got busted on DineSafe this week.

Subway (209 Victoria St.)

Inspected on: October 16, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Koek Koek (2685 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 16, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

ABC Bakery (3618 Victoria Park Ave.)

Inspected on: October 17, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hopper Hut (880 Ellesmere Rd.)

Inspected on: October 17, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

North of Brooklyn (469 Church St.)

Inspected on: October 17, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: October 17, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Starbucks (170 Rimrock Rd.)

Inspected on: October 17, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Subway (1533 Steeles Ave.)

Inspected on: October 17, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hero Certified Burgers (77 Wellesley St.)

Inspected on: October 19, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Pizzaiolo (3 Rees St.)

Inspected on: October 19, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (2592 Yonge St.)