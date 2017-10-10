This Week on DineSafe: Aroma, Lone Star, Spring Rolls, Old School, Owl of Minerva

This week on DineSafe not one but two locations of Aroma got busted by city health inspectors. Both locations landed conditional passes and one even managed to rack up a whopping 11 infractions. Yikes!
Continue reading to find out which other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with the food police last week.
ASAP City (2075 Danforth Ave.)
- Inspected on: October 2, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Lone Star (212 King St. West)
- Inspected on: October 2, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Old School (800 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: October 2, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: October 3, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Taro's Fish (800 Sheppard Ave. East)
- Inspected on: October 3, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: October 4, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 3, Significant: 7, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: October 4, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
The Roy (894 Queen St. East)
- Inspected on: October 4, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: October 5, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.