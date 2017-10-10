This Week on DineSafe: Aroma, Lone Star, Spring Rolls, Old School, Owl of Minerva

This week on DineSafe not one but two locations of Aroma got busted by city health inspectors. Both locations landed conditional passes and one even managed to rack up a whopping 11 infractions. Yikes!

Continue reading to find out which other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with the food police last week.

ASAP City (2075 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: October 2, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lone Star (212 King St. West)

Inspected on: October 2, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Old School (800 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: October 2, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Spring Rolls (40 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: October 3, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: October 3, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Aroma Espresso Bar (1800 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: October 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 3, Significant: 7, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Owl of Minerva (280 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: October 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

The Roy (894 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: October 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Aroma Espresso Bar (600 University Ave.)