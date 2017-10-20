Toronto just got an AYCE Japanese BBQ restaurant

Toronto's AYCE food scene just got better. Gyubee, which opened in Markham last year, just opened a second location in the Annex today.

Their menu includes a wide array of meats and other offerings, from beef to shrimp, tofu and squid.

Some items are already made, while others you cook yourself at the table, as per traditional Asian BBQ restaurant style.

Unlike other Japanese BBQ restaurants in Toronto like Gyu-Kaku the meal here is all at a set price for anything you want to eat so come hungry.

The new location is at 335 Bloor St. West. near Spadina.