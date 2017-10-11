Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 8 hours ago
sweet Jesus Toronto

Sweet Jesus is opening a location at the Eaton Centre

Toronto's original Instagram-friendly ice cream shop is about to become even more visible in the coming months. Burgeoning chain Sweet Jesus has plans for a major expansion, part of which involves a new location at the Eaton Centre. 

sweet Jesus Easton centre

The future storefront of Sweet Jesus's Eaton Centre location. Photo by blogTO.

Other locations opening around the city include 416 Bloor Street in The Annex, Sherway Gardens, and at the Yonge Sheppard Centre. The ice cream shop will also expand its footprint  outside of the GTA, with two stores scheduled to open in Edmonton.

The chain is known for its extravagant ice cream toppings featuring items like bacon, cotton candy, and whatever else you can think of. It's aesthetic has also proved to be a consistent hit on Instagram.

The opening date for the Eaton Centre location has not yet been announced, but it sounds like they're busy at work behind the hoarding. Sweet Jesus plans to open as many as 25 new stores over the next year and a half.

