Pickle Barrel restaurants just got sold to the owners of Swiss Chalet

The Pickle Barrel, which boasts 12 locations in the Toronto area, just got some new owners.

Cara, the group behind several other popular restaurant chains, such as Harvey’s, Swiss Chalet, Milestones, and Kelseys (to name a few), have announced their takeover of all Pickle Barrel locations this week.

Part of their reasoning for the purchase may be a result of poor sales in sit-down casual eateries, of which Cara is well represented. The trend of flat sales in this particular category is happening across the industry, but Cara is presumably looking to diversify its portfolio.

Swiss Chalet may still be a go-to for takeout, but fewer and fewer people — and in particular young people — are dining in.

Chief Executive Bill Gregson told investors that the company "isn't pleased" with the sales results at its sit-down eateries, and that there are plans to grow sales through added marketing and new menu items.

Over the past few years, Cara has expanded rapidly, acquiring several established brands in the country. The company expects to be operating Pickle Barrel restaurants by the end of the year.