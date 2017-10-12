Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
sports bars toronto

The top 5 new sports bars in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The new crop of sports bars in Toronto are bigger and better than ever. Walls are plastered with TVs, there are innumerable beer options, and popular pub eats like wings, pizza, tacos and Scotch eggs can all be found at these new go-to spots for local sports fans.

Here are my picks for the top new sports bars in Toronto.

The Pint

Being next door neighbours with the Rogers Centre makes this an ideal place to catch a game while indulging in one of the many beer options on tap and a pound or two of dozens of wing flavours.

The Rec Room

Also right by the Rogers Centre, this massive space has a projector screen that makes your HDTV look like an iPhone. It towers over billiard tables and a full-service restaurant, so you can keep tabs on the score while drinking cocktails and beer, playing some games and chowing down on wood-fired pizza, lasagna, and chicken sammies.

King Taps

With 72 taps, two patios that seat hundreds, a wood-burning oven that pumps out a variety of pizzas, and an array of TVs every which way you look, this Financial District spot is one of the most popular new places to grab a pint and watch the game.

Kellys Landing

Just steps from Union station you can watch the game on a floor-to-ceiling TV next to a crackling fireplace or pre-drink before an event. Drinks and eats here have elevated touches, with apple mojitos and dishes like lobster pasta, steak salad, and brisket mac n’ cheese.

The Anne Boleyn

The jaunty placement of televisions among historical paintings is enough to make this place stand out, but have you ever heard of a sports bar with its own library? This place at Peter and Richmond has one, plus lots of craft beer on tap, all-day English breakfasts, and eggs both Scotch and devilled.

amex

This post was brought to you by The NEW American Express Cobalt™ Card. Earn 5x the points on eats & drinks*, giving you more rewards for your next night out. *On eligible purchases. Conditions apply.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Kellys Landing

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 new sports bars in Toronto

Toronto confused by Denzel Washington quotes on shuttered restaurant

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Hello 123, Aloette, Dear Fro, Gold Standard

Sweet Jesus is opening a location at the Eaton Centre

Toronto restaurant defends serving seal meat after uproar

Toronto is getting more cheesecake on a stick

Riverdale's Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe opening in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Aroma, Lone Star, Spring Rolls, Old School, Owl of Minerva