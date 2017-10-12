The top 5 new sports bars in Toronto

The new crop of sports bars in Toronto are bigger and better than ever. Walls are plastered with TVs, there are innumerable beer options, and popular pub eats like wings, pizza, tacos and Scotch eggs can all be found at these new go-to spots for local sports fans.

Here are my picks for the top new sports bars in Toronto.

Being next door neighbours with the Rogers Centre makes this an ideal place to catch a game while indulging in one of the many beer options on tap and a pound or two of dozens of wing flavours.

Also right by the Rogers Centre, this massive space has a projector screen that makes your HDTV look like an iPhone. It towers over billiard tables and a full-service restaurant, so you can keep tabs on the score while drinking cocktails and beer, playing some games and chowing down on wood-fired pizza, lasagna, and chicken sammies.

With 72 taps, two patios that seat hundreds, a wood-burning oven that pumps out a variety of pizzas, and an array of TVs every which way you look, this Financial District spot is one of the most popular new places to grab a pint and watch the game.

Just steps from Union station you can watch the game on a floor-to-ceiling TV next to a crackling fireplace or pre-drink before an event. Drinks and eats here have elevated touches, with apple mojitos and dishes like lobster pasta, steak salad, and brisket mac n’ cheese.

The jaunty placement of televisions among historical paintings is enough to make this place stand out, but have you ever heard of a sports bar with its own library? This place at Peter and Richmond has one, plus lots of craft beer on tap, all-day English breakfasts, and eggs both Scotch and devilled.