Google is opening a donut shop in Toronto

The answers to life's deepest questions and more can be found in a donut, which is why Google is giving away free mini donuts in Toronto later this month. 

The tech giant has been touring around a pop-up donut shop and is set to make a stop in our fair city at Y0nge-Dundas Square not too far from its local office

The company is celebrating the launch of the Google Home Mini, their contribution to the list of digital assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon Echo. 

They opened Google donut shops in San Francisco and New York earlier this week but this will be a first for Canada.

The shenanigans will commence October 26 and run until the 27.

