The top 10 places to grab a drink before a game at the ACC

The top places to grab a drink before a game at the ACC are all about convenience, comfort, and perfectly complementing your outing. Additionally, the food and drink at these spots isn’t just shoved into your mouth blindly while staring at the TV. Lobster pasta, candied bacon, craft beer and boulevardiers precede game time at these spots.

Here are my picks for the top places to grab a drink before a game at the ACC.

e11even

This elegant bar and restaurant has a touch of class just steps from Maple Leaf Square. Knowing your options will soon narrow to little more than draft beer in plastic cups, why not take this opportunity to enjoy a cask boulevardier? Normally quite pricey, this place does 3 - 5 p.m. $5.50 drinks on weekdays.

Real Sports Bar

E11even’s big brother is equally close to the arena and is decked out with innumerable TVs to keep up with the games going on, including a massive display behind the bar that towers over the entire bar and can be seen from multiple levels.

Kellys Landing

Located super conveniently across from Union Station, making it a short walk from the ACC, this place puts a twist on cocktails with green apple mojitos and fruity berry and pineapple drinks that pack a surprising punch, not to mention brunch cocktails for morning pre-gaming.

The Loose Moose

Famously within walking distance of Union Station, a ton of TVs behind the bar are good for catching up with the game while still managing to pull off a hip, industrial vibe. You won’t be out of place in your team colours here.

Lucky Clover

On Simcoe a short walk from the ACC, this place has a classic comfy pub feel but a surprisingly varied and lengthy menu that goes way beyond Irish cuisine with a variety of pizza, pasta, burgers and salads to lay down a foundation for all those stadium beers.

The OverDraught

This traditional Irish pub just a stone’s throw from the game is the perfect place to grab a right proper pint or other less traditional booze offerings with lots of space for big groups.

Goose Island

The Chicago craft brand has a representation in Toronto with their Esplanade brewpub. Twelve taps pour not only their most popular beers but eight more that can only be tried at this Toronto location as well as a rotating guest tap, making this the perfect place for beer and sports nerds to combine their passions.

King Taps

Beer lovers seeking pre-game refreshment need look no further than this Financial District hotspot with two patios and over fifty beers on tap. TVs everywhere play different games at the same time, and there are also music videos and cocktails on deck even if some tagging along in your party aren’t into beer or watching sports.

Earls Toronto

Near King and University, the Toronto location of this chain open every day from lunch til late is the ultimate in convenience and fun with a patio, outdoor bar, WiFi for those crucial game day grams, and of course happy hour from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. and 11 to close for cheaper prices both before and after the main event.

Beerbistro

This spot is known for having some of the best beer selection in Toronto as well as upscale pub faves like great fries. It’s also conveniently located right near King Station.

