A Toronto cafe is now serving its drinks in blood bags

Your drinks is about to be a whole lot spookier this Halloween.

The Alley, a popular bubble tea cafe that just opened a new location near Yonge and Wellesley, is now serving a special Halloween drink in blood bags.

Dubbed "Antler DNA" (based on the cafe's logo of a deer's head), the drink is made to represent blood.

But don't worry, it's actually just a fruit tea. The cafe is more interested in serving treats than tricks this Halloween.

If you want to feel like a vampire this Halloween season, the blood bag Antler DNA is available through the end of this month.