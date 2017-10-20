A Toronto cafe is now serving its drinks in blood bags

Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blood bags drinks

Your drinks is about to be a whole lot spookier this Halloween. 

The Alley, a popular bubble tea cafe that just opened a new location near Yonge and Wellesley, is now serving a special Halloween drink in blood bags.

Dubbed "Antler DNA" (based on the cafe's logo of a deer's head), the drink is made to represent blood. 

But don't worry, it's actually just a fruit tea. The cafe is more interested in serving treats than tricks this Halloween. 

If you want to feel like a vampire this Halloween season, the blood bag Antler DNA is available through the end of this month. 

Lead photo by

ellexeats

