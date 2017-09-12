Popular escape room opening Toronto's newest speakeasy

If you like drinking in secret, you're in luck. Toronto is going to be home to a new speakeasy, called Suite 114.

The speakeasy is the brainchild of Duncan Chan, owner of popular escape room Trapped at Bay and Dundas. He plans to put the soon-to-open bar in the same building.

Chan says the escape room activities may see life at the new bar, and that visitors will have to "solve something in order to gain entrance."

Aside from serving drinks, the venue will host daily bartending classes. Various topics will include the history of bourbon, and the many uses for rum and other spirits.

Suite 114 opens later this month. As for the exact date, you guessed it - it's a secret.