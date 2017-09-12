Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
speakeasy toronto

Popular escape room opening Toronto's newest speakeasy

Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you like drinking in secret, you're in luck. Toronto is going to be home to a new speakeasy, called Suite 114.

The speakeasy is the brainchild of Duncan Chan, owner of popular escape room Trapped at Bay and Dundas. He plans to put the soon-to-open bar in the same building. 

Chan says the escape room activities may see life at the new bar, and that visitors will have to "solve something in order to gain entrance."

Aside from serving drinks, the venue will host daily bartending classes. Various topics will include the history of bourbon, and the many uses for rum and other spirits.

Suite 114 opens later this month. As for the exact date, you guessed it - it's a secret. 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular escape room opening Toronto's newest speakeasy

10 high profile Toronto restaurant closures this summer

Toronto is about to be inundated with sausages

The goth latte has arrived in Toronto

Toronto is getting a tabletop games bar

Massive Chinese restaurant chain Peking Duck opening first Toronto location

This Week on DineSafe: Dr. Laffa, Spring Sushi, Loga's Corner, Against The Grain

Toronto cafe really wants Idris Elba to come visit